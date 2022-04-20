Mayawati Opposes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Lucknow: Slamming the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday said the Bill, brought in hurriedly by the Centre, was completely divisive and unconstitutional.

The BSP president said to grant citizenship on the basis of religion and discriminate among the citizens on the basis of religion, etc was a step completely against the desire and basic structure of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's humanitarian and secular constitution. The BSP does not agree to the present form of this Bill. Ms Mayawati said rather than imposing the Bill, brought in a very unconstitutional and immature manner, much like demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Centre should re-think on the matter. It should be sent to a Parliamentary Committee for better discussions and deliberations so that the Bill can be presented before the people of the country in a constitutional manner. The BSP chief said she wanted to make it clear that if the Union government takes the right and suitable decisions according to the Indian Constitution in the country and public interest, they will rise above party-based politics and support the Centre.

Further, the BSP honcho said her party has always had a clear stand that if a policy is made after respecting believers of every caste, community and religions, by not indulging in narrow politics, it will be supported. If its the opposite case though, her oppose will firmly oppose it.

The present Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has many flaws and the Centre, for removing the same, should deliberate and discuss the matter with all the parties before bringing it in Parliament so that the various, serious apprehensions regarding it are resolved. UNI