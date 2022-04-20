Mayawati Is The Biggest Casteist Face: Dr Nirmal

Lucknow: Alleging that Mayawati is the biggest casteist face of the country, Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Finance Development Commission chairman Dr Lalji Prasad Nirmal blamed both the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress for diluting the Dalit issues for vote bank politics.

"During the regime of the BSP, the Dalit act was diluted with reducing the rights of the Dalit commission and even went to the extent of amending the law to appoint a non-Dalit in the Commission," he said, while adding that Congress on the other hand too has never given an honour to the Dalits whether it is in the national or state level.

However, the Dalit leader praised the BJP for giving the Dalits respect the BSP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party did not give. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Dr Nirmal, raising the slogan of BSP that "Dalit Pitega to BSP me Jayega'' was the main agenda to weaken the Dalits so that they remain poor and illiterate to get their vote bank, said Mayawati herself had said several times that educated Dalits do not vote for BSP. Dr Nirmal said that BJP on the other hand had always promoted the Dalits whether it is in political field or any other but BSP, SP and Congress did not promote any Dalits in the political or social field. "Mayawati does not promote any Dalit as she is afraid being overshadowed, while the SP hate the Dalits. Though the Congress claimed that they have done several things for the Dalits uplift, but now they've failed to prove it," he added.

Claiming that the Narendra Modi's Standup India programme has given boost to the Dalit entrepreneurs, he said that loan to the tune of Rs 10 lakhs to Rs one crore is being provided to the SC/ST. UNI