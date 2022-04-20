Mayawati Holds UP Government Responsible For Poor Law And Order

Lucknow: Reacting strongly against Kasganj violence that led to death of a youth, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday said that law and order situation had deteriorated under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and government failed to control the tense situation in Kasganj.

'Recent Kasganj violence shows failure of state government to control the situation. In the violence, a youth was killed, two persons injured, vehicles torched and shops vandalised but the authorities claim that situation was under control,' BSP president said.

Ms Mayawati said that violent incidents occurred after the release of 'Padmaavat' movie but till date Yogi government had not taken any stringent actions against the accused.

Law and order situation has deteriorated in BJP ruled states--Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, which reveals that the claims about development made by BJP were fake, she asserted in a statement.

The clashes erupted on Friday after stones were allegedly pelted on the motorcycle rally taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad workers on the Republic Day. In the violence, a youth identified as Chandan Gupta was killed. UNI