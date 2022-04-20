Mayawati Holds Review Meeting Of BSP In Lko

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday conducted a meeting with the party's senior office-bearers of five states of South India--Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana--while reviewing the activities of the organisation and effected necessary changes and shuffling to work on several shortcomings.

In the review meeting held at the party's state office here, Ms Mayawati sought the progress report of the party organisation's preparations and cadre programmes.

The BSP honcho said that apart from being a political party, BSP is also an Ambedkarite movement for self-respect and it is necessary to work with full vigour for the same so that the missionary goals of honourable Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar can be achieved in the interest of the neglected 'Bahujans' of this country.

She added that the support and participation of the society was significant in this aspect and for this reason, the BSP was committed to the policy and principle of 'Sarvajan hitay, sarvajan sukhay' on every level. The former UP CM said the states of southern India should also follow UP and walk on the pattern of cadres to increase their strength and maintain a balance of power. She said that the BSP is the only party which is a source of hope for the country's crores of poor people, labourers, Dalits, backward people, religious minorities and other hard-working people. Referring to the damage incurred by the floods in these southern states, Ms Mayawati said that the party should help the poor and the needy in every possible manner. UNI