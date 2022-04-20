Mayawati Holds Introspection Meet With Leaders After Election Defeat

Lucknow: After facing a humiliating defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday held a crucial meeting with the party leaders and took some major decisions to strengthen the party's organisation.

As per the report, Mayawati has scrapped the post of coordinators in the party but continued with the state president and the sector system in the party. The party has also ended the zonal in-charge and divisional system. The meeting held here at the party headquarters in the state capital, Ms Mayawati took the decision after reviewing the party's performance in the assembly bypolls.

The party has now divided UP in four sectors and Mayawati has asked the party cadre to work in this new system till the 2022 assembly elections in UP. "The BSP president asked the booth and sector committees to be active and start working for the 2022 assembly polls," a senior party leader confirmed. Ms Mayawati expressed her annoyance on the party's defeat in the 11 assembly bypolls in the state particularly in Jalalpur seat in Ambedkarnagar, where the party lost the sitting seat to SP.The BSP president has also sought full report on the reasons behind the loss of the party candidate in Jalalpur.

As per the sources, the first sector comprises of Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur divisions, while the second sector comprises of Agra, Aligarh,Kanpur, Chitrakoot and Jhanshi, the third one comprises of Allahabad, Mirzapur, Faizabad and Devipatan and the fourth sector comprises of Varanasi, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Basti divisions. UNI



