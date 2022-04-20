Mayawati Hits Out At New Cong Govts Of MP, Raj, Chhattisgarh Over Farm Loan

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, on her 63rd birthday on Tuesday, flayed the new Congress governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, alleging that they were also working like the previous BJP, and have fulfilled incomplete promise to waive farm loans.

"The farmers of the country can also be benefited through implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report when the farmers would not be forced to take loans for their needs, as the present governments-- whether it is the BJP or the Congress-- were only doing cosmetic action to waive loans taken from banks and other financial institutions and that too up to Rs 2 lakhs," she said. As many as 70 per cent of the farmers, including the landless, were gripped in the problem after they taking loans from local Sahukars or local loan sharks.

The BSP president demanded that the government should give 100 per cent farm loan waiver else farmer suicides will continue while stressing on a strong farm loan waiver policy in the country. Addressing a press conference, on her birthday here on Tuesday, Ms Mayawati, though lambasted the BJP for fooling the people for five years and saying that their days were numbered, was more vocal against the Congress and that too against the new state governments of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Dressed in her usual birthday attire of overcoat over a pink suite along with diamond necklace, Ms Mayawati released a new edition of 'A Travelogue of my Struggle Ridden Life and BSP movement- Vol 14', penned by her. "We have always worked for the poor and the down trodden. But the governments in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had done nothing to address the problems of the farmers," she asserted.

Blaming both the Congress and the BJP for the backwardness of the country besides the problems of the farmers, youths and other section of society, she suggested that the government should bring in a policy to deal with defence corruption. "The Bofors during the Congress regime and now the Rafale in the BJP had earned bad name for the country."

On the occasion, Ms Mayawati once again claimed that the Mahagathbandhan in UP of SP and BSP will sweep the coming Lok Sabha polls as BJP was already passing through nightmare after the announcement. But she also appealed to the workers of both SP and BSP to coordinate and work together in the ground.

Talking about the 10 per cent reservation for the upper caste poor, Ms Mayawati said that her party supports the decision of the Centre, though taken late, but it is the need of the time for reservation to the poor Muslims and other religious minorities. She also did not forget to target the BJP for misusing the CBI and other Constitutional institutions for its favour. "The raking of the name of SP president Akhilesh Yadav in the mining scam, is a glaring example of misuse of the CBI," she said.

The city of Nawabs, has turned blue, the official colour of the Bahujan Samaj Party, and hoardings have come up on the proposed Mahagathbandan of SP and BSP along with the birthday celebrations of the BSP chief.

Ms Mayawati shares her birthday with SP MP from Kannauj Dimple Yadav, wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who will celebrate her 41st.

The Yadav couple is also slated to meet Mayawati to wish on her birthday before she leaves for New Delhi later in the day.

Ms Mayawati would be leaving for New Delhi this afternoon and will celebrate the second part of the day in the National Capital.

Sources here said that after the Mahagathbandan, both the SP and BSP party cadres jointly celebrated Behenji's birthday at the district level.

Sources said BSP workers celebrated the day observed as ' Jankalyankari Diwas' as done in the past.

After losing 2007 Assembly election, BSP has been celebrating Mayawati's birthday as 'Jankalyankari Diwas'. "The party leaders help the needy, poor and handicapped. They also visit Dalit villages and hospitals to distribute fruits and blankets," said a senior BSP leader. UNI