Mayawati Hits Out At EC For Not Cancelling Pragya Thakur's Nomination From Bhopal

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not cancelling Bhopal Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's nomination over her remarks on Babri Masjid.

Mayawati's response comes after Thakur on Sunday said that she is "proud" to accept that she was involved in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. " I have said it yesterday and I am not denying it that I had gone there. I have demolished Babri structure. He is my Ram ji and no one can stop me from making a grand Ram temple. The nation is Ram, Ram is a nation," she said. "BJP candidate from Bhopal and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pradnya claims that she is fighting a 'crusade' (dharmayudh). This is the real face of BJP and RSS which is constantly being exposed. But why is the Election Commission only issuing notices and not cancelling Thakur's candidature?" Mayawati wrote on her Twitter handle. Mayawati further tweeted and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the downfall of the EC. "Regardless media's criticism, if the Election Commission is not acting fairly then it is a matter of great concern for the country's democracy and PM Modi is responsible for this downfall." Bhopal District Election Officer on Sunday had issued a notice to Thakur and sought explanation within a day for her remark on the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya, was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that stood there. Polls in Bhopal will be held on May 12, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.