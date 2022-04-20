Mayawati hits back PM over Alwar rape incident

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks of "shedding crocodile tears" over the Alwar gang-rape, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said the BJP has never respected women and playing "dirty politics" over the Alwar case during the election.

" Narendra Modi was silent on Alwar gangrape case. But now he is trying to play dirty politics over it. So that in the elections his party can be benefited. It is extremely shamefully. How can he respect others' sisters and wives when he has left his own wife for political gains?," she questioned.

" I have came to know that in BJP, married women are very apprehensive of their husband going close to Mr Modi thinking that like him, their husband too will leave them," she quipped.

She also made it clear that if Rajasthan government do not take appropriate action against the culprits of the Alwar rape case, then her party could decide to withdraw support from the government.

The reaction of Mayawati came, after on Sunday PM demanded from Mayawati to announce withdrawing of support to the Congress government in Rajasthan, as they are supporting the minority government even after the rape incident of a dalit girl in Alwar. He also alleged that BSP president was only shedding crocodile tears while supporting a Congress government in Rajasthan which is responsible for the incident.

However, Ms Mayawati in a statement has also raked up the 'fake dalit love' of PM and his sudden concern for the Alwar rape case is politically motivated.'

" Mr Modi though was raking up the Alwar rape case,but in the past he ignored all such incidents in the BJP ruled states. Did he sought resignation from Gujarat CM over Una incident or took resignation of the union minister in the Rohit Vemula incident," she questioned.