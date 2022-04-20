Mayawati Gives Cong Jolt: BSP To Contest MP, Raj Polls Alone

Lucknow: In a snub to the Congress and a big jolt to the opposition unity before the Lok

Sabha polls, Ms Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) on Wednesday announced to go alone in

the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

The announcement was made on the day when senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh in an interview to a private news channel alleged that Ms Mayawati was afraid of opposition alliance as she had succumbed to the pressure of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate(ED).

" We will have no truck with Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly polls and the party will contest all the seats in both the states," Ms Mayawati announced here.

In a statement here Ms Mayawati claimed that BSP has the power to change the political tide of the country and Congress was just trying to hold the party to ransom by offering a few seats in alliance. She even went to the extent of alleging that Congress was trying to finish the BSP.

BSP has already forged a pre-poll alliance in Chhattisgarh with Janata Congress(Chattisgarh) led by former tribal Chief minister Ajit Jogi last month. " I can only say that Digvijay Singh is a BJP agent and was trying all his effort to prevent the BSP- Congress alliance even as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wants ," she alleged while attacking on Digvijay Singh.

Ms Mayawati, annoyed with the statement of the Congress leader Digvijay Singh , alleged that the Congress always tried to corner BSP and other smaller parties.

" But they should know that BSP is a party which came into existence from struggle to represent the Sarv Samaj along with dalits, tribals and the poor. We have experienced several such bullying in the past by Congress and the BJP but have never bowed down to any pressure," she said ,with alleging that the Congress was trying to end the BSP through its arrogant attitude and its anti-dalit mindset.

Hitting out at the Congress, she said that the act of the party shows that though it is afraid of the BJP but was not ready to see its own pitiable condition. " Such act of the Congress could benefit the BJP at large but BSP and other smaller parties would certainly give the saffron brigade a good fight in the elections," she said. Talking about the sacrifices made by the BSP and herself, Ms Mayawati said that she scarified her government in UP in 2003 while later a few years back she resigned from the Rajya Sabha for the cause of the dalits and sarv samaj." We have never compromised on the issues of dalits and other backward communities in the past and will not do so in future too," she said. Ms Mayawati in her statement alleged that Congress had always insulted the dalits and even Dr B R Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram were not spared by them. " These feudal minded political parties, who are castist and have communal faces, are always opposed to the leaders who come from backward castes and now they are trying to wipe out the BSP through their political conspiracy," she alleged.

The BSP president also did not spare the BJP saying both the Congress and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. " BJP had ditched the people of the country by not fulfilling any of the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls besides demonetisation and GST has broken the life of the people and the economy. Rising prices of petroleum products and devaluation of Rupee in comparison to Dollar has created an economic crisis in the country," she said with further alleging that only some industrialists are happy in this BJP regime. The decision of the BSP to have no truck with Congress in the assembly polls gives a possible picture of no opposition mahagathbandan in the country against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BSP had already announced 22 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls last month when it announced to have alliance with Ajit Jogi party in Chhattisgarh. In Chhattisgarh, while Jogi will be the CM face, BSP will contest 35 seats while Janata Congress( Chhattisgarh) will give candidates in the rest 55 seats. In all the three states-- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is in ruling and the BSP's decision could benefit it as there is a less chance of a direct contest. UNI