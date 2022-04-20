Mayawati Furious As All Six MLAs Join Congress In Rajasthan

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday called the Congress 'unreliable' after six of her MLAs switched over to the grand-old party in Rajasthan.

Ms Mayawati, in a tweet, said, 'By poaching BSP MLAs, the Congress has proved that it is an unreliable party. This is a breach of trust even when the BSP was lending its unconditional support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.'

The BSP president said, "Instead of fighting with its arch rivals, the Congress always damage the parties that have helped and supported it. Hence, Congress is against Dalits, STs and OBCs and has been non-serious about the rights of backwards.'

She also accused the grand-old-party of being against the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar, 'which is why he had to resign from the post of the country's first law minister'.

'The Congress never let Baba Saheb go to Lok Sabha and neither was he awarded the Bharat Ratna. This is very shameful and sad,' she said.

On Monday night, all six BSP MLAs wrote to state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to merge the Legislative Party with the Congress. MLAs Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand said they were merging their legislative party with the Congress.