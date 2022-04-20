Mayawati Focuses On UP From Now On

Mayawati Focuses On UP from now itself to do a vini, vidi, vici; what's more? She will make her BSP contest all assembly seats of UP on its own without any direct, indirect or covert, overt support from any other political party that is, no alliance for her. She will be The True Lone Ranger stomping all through UP alone campaigning for her party candidates who will strictly be given mantra by her to adhere to only jeetenge chunai kisi bhi haalat mein jo bhi ho jaaye. Her such determined mantra already has enthused willing candidates aspiring for her party ticket to such a great extent that for every seat in the state, there are already 4-7 candidates, all of them equally enthusiastic, 100% hopeful of getting BSP ticket and all of them are cent per cent confident of winning from their respective seats thereby eliciting full wind of more than two-third majority for the BSP what with UPites of all hues all throught the state are totally frustrated, flustered with AdityaNath and his government's all-round, all-level worthlessness. The state in his governance has not only slipped backward in all spheres but evincing no hope of recovery even a wee bit, opine totally frustrated state's people in all spheres in the state. They have turned their focus on Mayawati, seen as Development-CM who they want now itself, come what may.



Mayawati herself fathoming the mass-mood in the state is naturally enthusiastic and has thrown herself in the rink to further intensify support for her among many more masses in the state at a time when she has decided not to take side of any caste or be partisan to any one. She has decided to keep her London-educated nephew Akash by her side 24x7x365 as he is she-designated 'her successor'. Akash is her brother Anand's son.

Kumari Mayawati or BehenJi (as she is addressed to as in the entire state of UP) in a new casting for herself has become fluent in Bhojpuri to impress masses in Bhojpuri-dominated Eastern UP upto Ballia, Gorakhpur etc from Allahabad, Varanasi. While she addresses in those areas in Bhojpuri in other places in UP she does so in also in Awadhi, Khar Boli, Lucknawi, paschimi, as required wherever, and winning over the masses in her stride... Interestingly Akash addresses the gatherings in chaste English inspiring the crowds to be adept in English and be not backward or have-not compared to any one in the entire state...Indeed Booah-Bhatija joree is clicking resoundingly with UPites of all hues in the state, observe the state's statesmen/stateswomen of all hues.

—The Hawk Features