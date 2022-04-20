Mayawati flays UP govt on farmers' 'harassment' over pollution

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday flayed the Uttar Pradesh government over what she called "harassment and state-sponsored excesses" on farmers in the guise of action against those causing pollution, especially by stubble-burning.



"The atrocities on farmers in Uttar Pradesh, especially on the pretext of taking action against pollution, particularly caused by burning of crop stubble, is extremely condemnable. Before taking action in such cases, the Yogi Adityanath government needs to extend necessary help to farmers and also spread awareness among them about protecting the environment by saying 'no to stubble-burning'. This is the demand of the Bahujan Samaj Party," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

In Uttar Pradesh, district authorities are taking strict action against farmers involved in burning of stubble, with many even landing up in jails. Clashes have been reported between farmers and police at many places.

The farmers in Uttar Pradesh have even warned of an agitation against police for allegedly harassing and hounding them.

On the other hand, opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress have flayed the state government for what they dubbed as atrocities on farmers and their unnecessary harassment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has however warned of strict action against police and civil officials found indulging in misbehaviour with farmers. The Chief Minister has directed that there should be no abuse or harassment of farmers and warned that such conduct won't be tolerated.

–IANS



