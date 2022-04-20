Mayawati Flays PM Over His 'Chowkidar' Jibe

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the claim of 'Chowkidar' over theft of Rafale documents and alleged that the BJP should not insult the country and denigrate its constitutional posts.

Ms Mayawati said that BJP leaders are free to do 'chowkadari' after they lose the polls but they should release the official data on the country's unemployment, farmers and labour problems.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Ms Mayawati said," BJP leaders are free to do whatever they want & amuse themselves as they wish but in the process they should not insult the country & denigrate constitutional post in any way. Let DM, CM & PM remain as per the provision of the constitution. They can do chowkidari after losing polls." In another tweet she said, "BJP leaders are scrambling to declare themselves chowkidar for appeasement but people like UP CM are in a quandary; whether to remain jansevak/Yogi or become chowkidar. They are free for any fashion but must be committed to the Constitution & rule of law, this is what people of the country want." But in the last one she says," No worry if Rafale secret file is theft but official data related to joblessness, rising unemployment, pathetic conditions of labourers & farmers etc. not to be out in public. After all these are the issues related to image & vote. Do the country need such kind of Chowkidar?". UNI