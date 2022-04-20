Mayawati Expresses Concern Over Status Of Vaccination Drive

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the status of the vaccination drive against COVID-19 and asked the central and the state governments to pay attention to it.

"The status of the vaccination drive to save the people of the country from the deadly coronavirus is quite frightening as compared to other countries. The second dose of the vaccine has been given to even fewer people which is very serious and worrying," the BSP supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The central and all state governments must pay attention to it. This is the demand of the BSP," she added. —PTI