Mayawati Enters Her New Sprawling Bungalow In Lucknow

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday made a Griha Pravesh of her new private bungalow after vacating her government bungalow on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Thanking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for this new bungalow, Ms Mayawati said that the financial contribution given by her supporters after the BJP government implicated her through CBI and other central agencies in Taj relation cases in 2003, enabled her to build such a magnificent bungalow.

"I am really thankful to former PM and the BJP, whose decision to harass me, led to construction of this new bungalow here and another in New Delhi," she said to the media here. She also clarified that after vacating her government bungalow, she was forced to stay in New Delhi due to renovation and security related work in her new bungalow. The former UP CM also allowed the media persons to go through the entire bungalow and watch the morels and the artifact fixed on the walls of the bungalow, made of entire sand stone work and also has a dome. The bungalow, addressed 9, Mall Avenue is at a stone's throw from Mayawati's last government bungalow 13-A Mall Avenue , which she had occupied in the capacity of former UP CM. The new bungalow was purchased in 2010 at a cost of Rs 15-crore. UNI