Mayawati Distances Herself From Ravidas Temple Demolition Agitation

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has distanced herself from violent protests by the Bhim Army over the demolition of the Ravidas temple in Delhi.

The BSP chief has also appealed to her party people not to indulge in any kind of violent protests and take law in their hands. The protests were mainly led by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, who was arrested by Delhi police on Wednesday as he marched towards Tughlakabad.

On Thursday, Ms Mayawati in a series of tweets said, 'The age-old practice of BSP workers of not taking law in their hands is still very prevalent unlike other political parties. We cannot cause inconvenience to innocent people in the name of our great people and ideologues. That is why BSP has nothing to do with the violent protests in Tughlakabad last evening. BSP always respects law and our protests are always within the boundary of law.' 'If the government imposes section 144 anywhere, then in that case BSP workers will have to abide by the law. Unlike other political leaders, the BSP workers should not try to go to a place where there are prohibitory orders and give government a chance to take action against them,' she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad marched towards Tughlakabad area of Delhi along with thousands of his followers. The Bhim Army had called for Delhi bandh on August 21 which will be followed by a mega protest at Jantar Mantar. The Bhim Army has requested its workers across the country to come to Delhi for a day-long protest demanding handing back the temple land to the followers of Guru Ravidas and to rebuild the temple on the spot. Mr Azad had said he strongly condemns the demolition of 600-year-old temple of Guru Ravidas. 'The Brahminical BJP government and judges in the name of land encroachment gave demolition orders as the teachings of Guru Ravidas are against the idea of Hindu Rashtra,' he said, adding that the particular structure was a historical place and people from the Ravidas community strongly believe that Guru Ravidas himself visited the site and took rest there. 'The place was also known as Vishramsthali of Guru Ravidas,' he said.

The Bhim Army had also hit out BJP and AAP government and said both Centre and Delhi governments are responsible for the condemnable act. 'The Supreme Court also has given orders for reservation in promotion, but that is not implemented yet. However, when demolition orders are given for Ravidas Temple then demolition begins within days. Bhim Army workers from across the country and followers of Guru Ravidas will be turning up in huge numbers on August 21 in Delhi for protest,' added the Bhim Army chief. UNI