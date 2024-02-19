    Menu
    Mayawati dismisses rumours of alliance, reiterates BSP to go solo in LS polls

    The Hawk
    February19/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    BSP Supremo Mayawati Rejects Alliance Rumors, Asserts Independence for Lok Sabha Elections. Former UP Chief Minister urges BSP workers to stay vigilant against persistent alliance speculations.

    BSP Chief Mayawati.

    Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday dismissed rumours of entering an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that her party will contest the elections on its own.

    Mayawati, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also asked workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to be aware of such rumours.

    "Despite the BSP's repeated declarations that it will not forge an alliance with any party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, rumours about an alliance are being spread every day. This proves that without the BSP, some parties are not going to fare well," she said in a post on X.

    "Keeping in view the interest and welfare of society, particularly the poor, exploited and neglected, the BSP's decision is to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own with the strength of its people", Mayawati said

    The BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

    —PTI

