Mayawati Demands Repeal Of Farm Laws

New Delhi: After several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers remained inconclusive, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday demanded that the government should revoke the new farm laws.

"Discussions between the central government and farmers who have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for a long time once again failed. It is a matter of extreme concern. The Centre is again requested to accept the demand of farmers to withdraw the new agricultural laws and solve this problem soon," Mayawati tweeted.

After talks between the Central Government and farmers' union leaders held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Friday remained inconclusive, as the farmers remained adamant on their demand for the repeal the three farm laws, it was decided that the next round of talks will be held on January 15.

The meeting was attended by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)