Mayawati Demands NIA Probe In Bangalore Journo Gauri Lankesh's Murder

Lucknow: Condemning the gruesome murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Banglore recently, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency in the case.

"The pattern of the murder hints about conspiracy behind it and hence the Centre should order a NIA probe to nab the culprits.

Similarly the NIA should also be entrusted with the probe into the killings of eminent scholar M M Kalburgi and rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare ," she said.

In a statement here, Ms Mayawati said that the Centre should be serious on such matters.

"The lack of action against the gau-rakshaks(cow vigilantes), Love Jihad, anti-romeo, Ghar Vapsi (religion conversion) activists by the government has created apprehension among the masses which is of a great concern," she added.