Mayawati demands high-level probe into Kanpur shelter home case

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said the developments at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur have once again showed the "indifferent attitude" of the Uttar Pradesh government towards protection of women as she demanded a fair probe and action against errant officials.

Fifty-seven girls living in the shelter home were tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week. Five of the girls were found to be pregnant.

Referring to the "worrisome" developments, she said on Twitter, "This again proves that the UP government is indifferent, careless and irresponsible in protecting women, leave alone respecting them."

"It is the demand of the BSP that the UP government should not cover up the incident of Kanpur shelter home but take strict action against the culprits by conducting a high-level and fair investigation. Also it is better if proper humanitarian reforms are brought in the system of all such protection homes," she added. PTI