Mayawati Conducts Review Meeting Of BSP

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday conducted party's meeting to review the progress made in increasing the party's public base besides issuing guidelines for the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

Senior office-bearers of Assembly, district, divisional and state level participated in the meeting organised at the party's state unit office in Lucknow wherein, the progress report of important directions and guidelines given in June were sought. Referring to the upcoming Assembly bypolls, the BSP president said owing to a special strategy, senior and known faces have mostly been fielded on the electoral ground to fight the bypolls. Ms Mayawati further appealed the party workers to extend every possible help and support, to make those candidates victorious.

Ms Mayawati said the increasing instances of anarchy by taking law into one's hands and mob-violence and the government's inability to prevent the same had attracted the country and world's attention and in such a scenario, the BSP workers and supporters need to be extremely alert and careful. They should not indulge in any such activity which gives the government any chance to take action with a feeling of political revenge.

Further, the BSP honcho said the state, the country and society were extremely tense because of the incidents of mob lynchings, caste-based atrocities and women harassment but it is better if the people, who are victims of such cases, seek help within the legal boundaries at the local level. In this aspect, the government restrictions, especially Section 144 , should not be violated, she said.

The former UP CM said crime-control and the law and order situation in the state was in a very bad state while growing poverty and unemployment related issues was becoming the reason behind giving more impetus to crimes.

Ms Mayawati also reiterated her party's demand to make a strict law against mob lynching to the Union and state government. Commenting about the economy, she said as far as the nation's economy was concerned, it was going through a very bad phase which was increasing unemployment at every level and it should be a cause of concern for the state government. It should be introspected as to whether this is because demonetisation and GST were implemented in a hurry. In any case, the first priority of the Union and state government should be to solve the grievances arising from widespread poverty and unemployment prevalent in the country. The BSP supremo said that Dalits, tribals and other backward class people were perturbed because reservations have not been implemented in the right manner whereas many posts are lying vacant in the government sector.

In this regard, it is the BSP's strong demand that the 'samtamulak' and humanitarian system of reservation should be included in the 9th schedule of the Constitution so that the untoward elements do not get the opportunity to do narrow politics in its garb.

In view of relentless complaints being received from across the state in relation to SC, ST and OBC students not getting scholarships on time, the government should pay immediate attention towards the same, Ms Mayawati said. UNI