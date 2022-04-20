Mayawati Begins Preparing For UP Panchayat Polls

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has started preparing for the upcoming Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati is holding meetings with party coordinators to finalize the campaign strategy and list of candidates for the upcoming rural local body polls.

Mayawati has directed all sector in-charges of the party to prepare a list of district Panchayat poll candidates. The final nominees will be decided by a party panel. She will also hold meetings with party in-charges of 18 sectors across Uttar Pradesh to further discuss and finalise party strategy for campaign and candidates. This is the first time that the BSP is contesting the Panchayat polls in a serious manner and Mayawati is fully involved in strategy making and candidate finalisation.

Elections to 75 district Panchayats, 826 development blocks and 58,194 Gram Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh were due last year but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the three-tier polls in the last week of March. —IANS