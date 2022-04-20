Mayawati Attacks BJP Over Bulandshahr, Says State Reeling Under Utter Chaos

Lucknow: Reacting on Bulandshahr violence in which a youth and a police inspector were killed, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday here held Bharatiya Janata Party 'responsible' for the 'deteriorating' law and order situation in the state and said that even the caretakers of the law were becoming victim of the anarchy 'prevalent' under BJP's rule. Ms Mayawati, in a statement, said 'wrong' policies of the BJP government were 'responsible' for the tragic incident in western UP's district. She said that it was a grave issue that the protectors of law and order were also being attacked in the state. On Monday, a police inspector and a youth were killed in clashes that errupted between locals and the police, after carcasses of 'cow' were allegedly discovered from a field of a village in Bulandshahr district. Expressing grief on the casuality, Ms Mayawati said that it was the time of ending the rule of utter chaos in the state. She further said that there was a growing need to establish the rule of law in the country with full honesty. Referring to the killing of BJP's young leader Pratyush Mani Tripathi in the state capital, Ms Mayawati said that the people of the BJP were themselves becoming the victims of the agitated and violent attacks. Scathing in her attack on the ruling BJP, the former UP CM said that after 'attacking' Dalits, backward clases and religious minorities, these outlaws were helpless against their chaotic mechanisms. She said that even in such a situation, the BJP was utterly 'unsuccessful' in delivering their responsibility of enacting strict measures against such elements of the society. She said that a mere dispensation of compensation amount to the families of the deceased in the Bulandshahr violence was not enough for the state government, adding that the perpetrators of the crime should be given stringent punishment so that the people of the state feel the presence of a government in the state. UNI