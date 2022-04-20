Mayawati Asks Yogi Adityanath Govt To Soften Attitude Towards Ad Hoc Teachers In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday urged the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to adopt a soft and positive approach towards shiksha mitras (ad hoc teachers) in the state.

In a press statement issued in Lucknow, she said a large number of shiksha mitras were women and their lives were hanging in a limbo. "They are meant to teach the future generation but are protesting to seek justice. However, it seems that the BJP government is not bothered about them," she claimed.

She also alleged that when shiksha mitras protest for their demands, the BJP government asks the police to wield canes on them. "This is not right and the BSP condemns it," she said. Shiksha mitras had launched an agitation across the state after the Supreme Court upheld the Allahabad High Court verdict of September 2015 which quashed their appointment as full-time teachers by the Akhilesh Yadav regime.

Mayawati also expressed her concern over the neglect of Kanshiram Green Eco Garden. "First it was a case of fire in the garden, then is the case of theft of idols from the garden," she alleged. She said a party delegation had already met the chief minister regarding the proper maintenance of the gardens and other memorials. Mayawati also urged the state government to pay adequate attention for the smooth running of Lucknow Metro rail.