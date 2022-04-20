Mayawati Asks Centre To Show Hastiness To Make Strict Legislation Against Women Harassment, Rape

New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday hit out at the Centre saying that it showed "hastiness" to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and asserted that the government should also do the same in enacting strict legislation against harassment of women, rape and murder. "BSP opposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both the Houses of Parliament and voted against it. And the hastiness Center has shown to pass this bill, it would have been better if they had shown the same hastiness to make strict legislation to curb women harassment and rape and murder in the country. There cannot be a meaningful solution by only writing letters to states in this regard for namesake," Mayawati wrote on Twitter. The BSP chief's demand for strict legislation comes after a rape victim succumbed to her injuries in New Delhi on December 6 after she was set ablaze by four men, including the rape accused in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The CAB, which was passed by Parliament has now become the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 following assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. ANI