Mayawati Appoints Her Brother Anand Kumar As BSP Vice-President And Heir

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP ) supremo Mayawati today appointed her younger brother Anand Kumar as the party vice-president and authorised him to take any decision and sign all documents in her absence. The announcement was made by Ms Mayawati during her speech here on the occasion of 126th birth anniversary of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar. "Anand Kumar is facing the ire of the BJP government at the Centre but had not bowed to their pressure. My brother's family had also served Kanshi Ram during his ill health," she said.