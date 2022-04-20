Mayawati appeals to all UP legislators to rise above party politics, raise issues of public interest

Lucknow: With the UP Assembly in session, BSP chief Mayawati Friday urged all legislators to rise above party politics and raise issues of public interest and focus on the "dismal" state of law and order.

"It is my strong appeal to MLAs, both of the ruling party and opposition in Uttar Pradesh, to rise above party politics and effectively raise the issues of public interest in the House and make the government and administration accountable. This demand is in the wider public interest," she said in a tweet.

"Though the issue of development is largely missing from the agenda of the government, but do raise your voice on oppression of women and killings of members of Dalit, Muslim and Brahmin samaj and other atrocities, meaning the dismal state of law and order in UP. This is the demand of time," she added.

The three-day monsoon session of the legislature began under strict COVID-19 protocols Thursday. Members and staff of the Assembly and Council wore masks and maintained social distancing on the first day. PTI