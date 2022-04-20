Mayawati-Akhilesh Hold Close Door Meet In B'luru In View To Keep Alliance Intact For 2019 LS Polls

Lucknow: On the backdrop of the oath ceremony of coalition government in Karnataka chief minister JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in Bangalore on Wednesday paved way for the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party presidents to continue their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

An unscheduled meeting was held between SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati at the Sangrila hotel just before the oath ceremony.

The meeting which lasted for around 45 minutes with one-to-one talks between the two leaders, confirmed a senior SP leader but he could not give any detail about the talks. This was the second meeting between the two after Akhilesh Yadav rushed to thank Mayawati in Lucknow after both the SP candidates won the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in March last. Though BSP had supported the SP candidates in both the seats but they did not share a common dais for electioneering.

Sources said that both the SP and BSP presidents have certainly talked about the alliance during the 2019 lok sabha polls. BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra was also present during the talks, sources said. Later both Mayawati and Akhilesh shared the dais for the first time along with other non-BJP leaders and chief ministers during the oath ceremony. Interestingly, both the UP leaders were sitting side-by-side in the oath ceremony, showing their closeness.

After the oath, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, along with Mayawati and Akhilesh too had a chat on the dais. The leaders also waved to the people. Both the leaders were star attraction during the oath ceremony where almost all the senior political leaders of the country attended. UNI