Mayawati, Akhilesh Congratulate IAF For Airstrike

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the Air Force for carrying out aerial strike on the terror camps across LoC early Tuesday morning.

Mr Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "Best and courageous wishes to the Indian Air Force. We are all with them."

Taking to her official handle on Twitter, Ms Mayawati tweeted that she saluted and respected the courageous action by the brave soldiers of the IAF.

She further said had this 'free hand' been given earlier to the Armed forces by the BJP government, it would have been better.

Ms Mayawati said, "If the free hand now given to the Armed forces to take action against the martyrdom of jawans in Pulwama by the PM been given earlier by the Modi government, sorrowful incidents like Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama attacks wouldn't have happened." UNI