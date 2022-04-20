Mayawati-Akhilesh Ally Shedding Over 3 Decade Long Rivalry To Defeat BJP

Lucknow: Sealing the pact for a formidable alliance to challenge the BJP as well as the Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced their new political alliance after three and a half decade leaving aside their rivalry to remove the anti-people BJP government at the Centre.

Ms Mayawati, who took a senior role in the joint press conference,announced that both the BSP and SP will contest 38 seats each of the total 80 Lok Sabha constituencies while two each would be left for Congress and other regional party, probably Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Ajit Singh.

" This is a pavitra ( holy) alliance to create social brotherhood in the society and to counter the fascist and communal forces," she said.

However, the BSP chief,expressed a rider on the success of the mahagathbandan, saying that if the BJP does not tamper with the voting machines and does not create communal frenzy over the Ram temple issue, then no one can defeat this alliance candidates in UP.

Though Akhilesh did not take the name of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav or his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has floated a new political party Pragatsheel Samajwadi Party Lohia, Mayawati alleged that BJP was spending money on Shivpal but it would not make any difference for the alliance. Ms Mayawati in her over 25 minutes speech, stressed over to tide over her differences with the SP and said she had forgotten the Guest House incident of June 5,1995, when SP activists made an attempt on her life in Lucknow.

" Bigger things have emerged now and we have shed our old issue of guest house incident when there was a need to unite to remove the BJP, which has become more dangerous for the country and the people," she said.

" We are once again trying to revive our old friendship like we had done in 1993 when our founder Kanshi Ram and SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav joined hands to get rid of the BJP post-Babri demolition," she said while claiming that this new mahagathbandhan will usher a new era of politics in the country to remove the castiest and communal forces like BJP and make a political kranti. During the press conference though SP president Akhilesh Yadav, prefered not to make any statement against the Congress, but Mayawati attacked the Congress and claimed that BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin. " Congress will be known for its corruption and castiest attitude and similar was observed of the BJP also. While Congress imposed Emergency in 1975, BJP has gone for undeclared emergency in the country with demonetisation and GST. Similarly Congress government fell due to Bofors corruption and now BJP government will collapse due to Rafale deal," she said. Ms Mayawati said the foundation of the alliance commenced on the day, when BSP supported the SP candidates leading to the defeat of the BJP at Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls and now it has gone stronger. She said that Congress which contested the bypolls lost its sureties. She also said BSP's past experience of alliance in 1996 with the Congress was not good. " Though BSP transferred its vote to the Congress candidate but they could not do so in the support of our candidate. Akhilesh also suffered the same during the 2017 assembly polls when they had entered into an alliance with the Congress," Ms Mayawati said.

Claiming that this Mahagathbandhan is originally an alliance of the majority community, she said this alliance will have the support of almost all communities and will gain momentum with the coordination between the workers and supporters.

The BSP chief, coming in support of Akhilesh over the mining scam raid, said that BJP leadership got worried after SP-BSP struck the alliance deal in New Delhi on January 4, and hence used the CBI for political purpose to target the SP chief." The arrogance and arbitratory attitude of the BJP has created problem for the people of the country and now after the misuse of CBI , SP- BSP alliance has gone more stronger," she said.

She also appealed to the people to be aware of the conspiracy of the BJP before the election as the saffron brigade can go to any extent for breaking this alliance or creating dispute within the workers and the leaders. UNI