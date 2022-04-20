Mayawati, Akhilesh 'looted' people when in power, alleges UP Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Thursday said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav have committed the mistake of "looting" people when they were in power.

"Mayawati Ji is now recollecting all her faults one by one. She and Akhilesh both are now remembering their past mistakes but both of them have made the mistake of looting people whenever they were in power and filling their own lockers," said Singh.

His statement came after Mayawati on Thursday said that dropping the 1995 case against Samajwadi Party (SP) as a precondition to the SP-BSP alliance was a "big mistake".

"I want to disclose that when we decided to contest polls with SP for Lok Sabha elections in UP, we worked very hard for it but from day one of our coalition SP Chief kept telling SC Mishra that since BSP-SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 1995 case," said Mayawati.

On the other hand, Aslam Rainee, suspended BSP MLA said, "Seven of us (suspended MLAs) will not join any other party. We will continue to be with our party only. We anyway welcome BSP supremo's decision.

However, Mayawati has asserted that all the seven MLAs who have been suspended by BSP will not be given any ticket in the future and a disqualification process will take place.

