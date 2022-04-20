Mayawati Accuses Congress Of Having Dual-Character

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday accused Congress of having dual character, saying the grand old party's true face and its secularism claims were revealed when it formed government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Ms Mayawati tweeted on Sunday 'Shiv Sena still follows its ideology and they supported Central government on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). Despite the fact that Shiv Sena has opposed Congress on Savarkar issue, Congress continues its support in Maharashtra which reveals its dual character.'

She said that Congress should clear its stand on this issue otherwise it will be considered as attempt to divert public's attention from party's shortcomings.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had commented on Savarkar in a rally in New Delhi on Saturday. He said that he will never apologise for 'rape in India' comment as he was Rahul Gandhi not Rahul Savarkar. On his comment, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had warned him and said that he should be more conscious about his statements. Mr Raut cleared that Veer Savarkar was ideal for Shiv Sena and will remain so. UNI