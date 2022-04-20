Mayawati's Voters Have Seen Through Her Selfish Motives, Are Turning Towards Us: Apna Dal (S)

Mathura: BSP supremo Mayawati was "baffled" by the "erosion" in her vote bank in favour of the Apna Dal (Sonelal), the NDA constituent claimed on Monday.

She had been organising rallies in Uttar Pradesh to check the "exodus" from her party, Arvind Sharma, a spokesman of the outfit, claimed, adding that her efforts would bear no fruit if she did not change her "temperament".

"Mayawati is desperately trying to curry favour with the voters. But, the people have realised that she has nothing to do with their welfare," he said. Sharma criticised the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief for "promoting her family members" within the party. "Mayawati has virtually foiled the mission of late Kanshi Ram by parachuting her own family members into the party," he alleged. The voters of Uttar Pradesh had found an "able, dedicated and sincere well-wisher" in Union minister and Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, Sharma claimed.

"Politics, for Mayawati, is a trade and not service. The people have seen through her selfish motives and turned away," he said. The Apna Dal (S) spokesman also claimed that the opposition parties were finding it difficult to counter the "people-oriented" work of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre. Demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), the two "historic" decisions of the Centre, would boost the economic growth of the country, he said. "Currency circulation is picking up pace, more bank notes are in circulation now. The decision to implement the GST would contribute to the country's GDP growth," Sharma claimed.