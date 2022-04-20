Mayawati's Move Give Third Front Prospect In LS Polls

Lucknow: The sudden u-turn of Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati to ally with the Ajit Jogi party in Chhattisgarh and announced to go alone in Madhya Pradesh has given a new prospect of the emergence of Third Front in the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Though the emergence of the third front could benefit the BJP most in the assembly and the Lok Sabha polls, but it would also weaken the prospect of the Congress in these elections.

A senior BSP leader told UNI here on Friday that there are talks with Left, Samajwadi Party and other secular parties who are opposed both to BJP and the Congress for a third front alliance before the Lok Sabha polls.

Though the leader claimed that the talks of BSP with Congress is still underway and there is quite a possibility of alliance in Rajasthan and in some parts of Madhya Pradesh.

"BSP is open to alliance but on the other hand we will not do anything to lesser our respect as we are the only party in the country, who has the capacity to shift our vote bank," the leader said.

BSP had already entered an understanding with Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana. On Thursday, BSP inked a pre-poll alliance with Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh(J) for Chhattisgarh assembly polls. While Ajit Jogi will be the CM candidate of the alliance, BSP will contest 35 seats and the rest 55 would be contested by Janata Congress.

The BSP also announced 22 assembly candidates for Madhya Pradesh hinting that they could go alone in the assembly polls.

In UP too there is a possibility of a Third front during the Lok Sabha polls as BSP and Samajwadi Party are not that keen for Congress.

But the political parties will decide on the UP issue only after the election results of the assembly polls in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh and other states to be held this year. UNI