Mayawati's Advice On Constitution Day

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at both-- the BJP and the Congress-- for misleading the Dalits in the name of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Tweeting on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Ms Mayawati said, "Nothing will be achieved by just taking the name of Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day. The Congress has been doing politics in the past in the name of Dr Ambedkar to mislead the Dalits but now the Centre and state governments should work as per the Constitution for the people sincerely. This is my advise on this day." Meanwhile, Ms Mayawati warned the party workers and leaders to be ware of the fake social media posts on her brother Anand Kumar and his son Akash. She said that there is no social media ID of the party and hence the workers and leaders should not be misled by any post. UNI