Maya calls PM Modi 'Mr Negative Dalit Man'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BSP chief Mayawati today traded barbs with her party dubbed as 'Behenji Sampatti Party' and she punning on his initials calling him 'Mr Negative Dalit Man'.





Modi while mocking at Mayawati's opposition to note ban, said BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) but 'Behenji Sampatti Party'(Behenji Assets Party). Mayawati is popularly known as 'Behenji'.





At an election rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said those who deposit wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people.





He also attacked the SP and Congress for criticising the demonetisation decision."Where has Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) reached today...when I announced note ban on November 8 last year, arch-rivals SP and BSP, who never see eye-to-eye, came together...I was amazed when I launched war against corruption and asked for the details of blackmoney. They came together and all including the Congress started speaking the same language."





The main concern of the parties in Uttar Pradesh was not note ban but that they did not get enough time to stash away the ill-gotten money. "Behenji (Mayawati) alleges that government was ill-prepared... was it the government or it was you who was not prepared...she said one week should have been given (before implementing note ban)...Mulayam also said the same," he said.





"Money started being deposited in banks all of a sudden (after note ban) and (Mayawati) started shouting as why is it only at election time that the account of her brother has been made public...why is it being discussed that Rs 100 crore have been deposited," he said.





"Arrey Behenji discussion not because elections are being held but because you have deposited Rs 100 crore after note ban...BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party...bahujan toh Mayawati me simat gaya hai...it is Behenji Sampatti Party now. Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problem?" he asked.





Not to take the remark lying down, Mayawati said Modi does not know that BSP is a movement first and then a political party. "I have dedicated my entire life for making members of dalit, deprived and weaker sections and Muslims stand on their feet."





"Modi is defining BSP wrongfully...I dedicated my life for the poor, deprived and dalits...they consider me as a big "sampatti' (asset) for them," said the former chief minister.





"The prime minister has compelled me to define Narendra Damodardas Modi as 'Mr Negative Dalit Man'".





"Narendra stands for 'negative', Damodardas means 'dalit' and Modi is 'man'," she said, adding, "I have given the definition of the prime minister taking into consideration his work and behaviour."





Modi said this 'negative dalit man' does not like common people to make small contributions in running the BSP movement which is also run through donations: Mayawati "I have given the definition of the prime minister taking into consideration his work and behaviour," she added.





"Perturbed over rising popularity of the BSP, the prime minister is indulging in cheap things and indulging in petty talk about its supreme leader and has termed BSP as Behenji Sampatti Party," she told an election rally in Sultanpur.





"He (Modi) is an expert in jumlebaazi (rhetoric) but when he will get a tit-for-tat reply he will forget all about it and today I have been compelled to do the same for him," she said. —PTI