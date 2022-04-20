May story of transmigration of souls bring hope for 2021: UNESCO DG's wish on Gita Jayanti

New Delhi: UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay has wished that the story of transmigration of the soul as described in Bhagwad Gita brings hope for 2021.

"This year #Christmas is also #GitaJayanti - the day the #Bhagavadgita was spoken 55 centuries ago. ''The soul is unbreakable and insoluble, and can be neither burned nor dried''. May the story of the transmigration of the soul bring hope for 2021," she tweeted.

"Happy #GitaJayanti2020 and Merry #Christmas #Bhagavadgita is a literary masterpiece and a wealth of wisdom - it was one of the works translated with the support of @UNESCO," she said.

The Ministry of Education also tweeted, "As Hon''ble Director-General UNESCO @AAzoulay has put the dialogue between #Arjuna & #Krishna very eloquently, let us all welcome 2021 with new hope and love". —PTI