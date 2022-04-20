May Day: Noida BJP MLA Organises 'Shram Panchayat'

Lucknow: On International Workers' Day today, BJP MLA Pankaj Singh has embarked on an awareness drive to wedge the gap between labourers and government by sensitising the former about the various state-run welfare schemes available to them.

The Noida MLA has organised many 'shram panchayats' in his constituency to make the labour class aware of their rights.

"The main objective of organising shram panchayat is to resolve the problems faced by labourers. It also endeavours to make available to the labourers all the relevant information about the various welfare schemes run by the government for them," he said.

Singh said the government has devised various schemes "from womb to tomb" for the labour class, but a lack of awareness prevents them from enjoying their benefits.

"There are nearly 14 schemes pertaining to labourers, but in the absence of awareness, they (labourers) are unable to enjoy these. For instance, labourers get assistance when a child is born, when someone falls ill, injures himself or dies. Similarly, there are also schemes for education of the children (of labourers) and welfare of spouse," he said.

The BP MLA also directed officials of the labour department to organise such panchayats every month so that the labourers can register themselves and thus take advantage of the various state schemes.

Singh said registration of labourers was being done at construction sites, and the assistance distributed to the registered labourers at these sites itself.

"As compared to last year, the number of registrations swelled to two-and-a-half times. Last year, as many as 12,000 labourers registered themselves, while this year, the registration count stood at 30,000," he said. Chikitsaa Sahaaytaa Yojana, Awaas Sahaaytaa Yojana, Maatritva Hitlaabh Yojana, Medhaavi Chhaatra Sahaaytaa Yojana, Akshamtaa Pension Yojana, Balikaa Aashirwaad Yojana, Gambhir Bimari Sahaaytaa Yojana and Nirmaan Kaamgaar Mrityu Evam Viklaangtaa Sahaaytaa Yojana are some of the welfare schemes run by the Uttar Pradesh government for the labour class.