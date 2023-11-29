    Menu
    Maxwell's hundred carries Australia to five-wicket win over India

    Pankaj Sharma
    November29/ 2023
    Maxwell's Heroic Century Powers Australia to Stunning Victory Over India in T20I Clash, Gaikwad's Brilliant Ton in Vain.

    Glenn Maxwell

    Guwahati: Glenn Maxwell’s fiery unbeaten hundred carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.
    With this win, Australia managed to cut India’s series lead to 2-1 in the five-match rubber.
    Maxwell made 104 off 48 balls (8×4, 8×6) as the Aussies went past India’s 222 for 3 in the last ball of the match.
    Skipper Matthew Wade remained not out on a crucial 28 off 16 balls.
    Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for India.
    Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden international hundred was the cornerstone of India’s big total. Gaikwad made a rollicking unbeaten 123 off 57 balls.
    Brief scores:
    India: 222 for 3 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 123 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 39, Tilak Varma 31 not out; Jason Behrendorff 1/12) lost to Australia: 225 for 5 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 104 not out, Matthew Wade 28 not out, Ravi Bishnoi 2/32)

    —PTI

