Maximum, minimum temperatures drop across J&K

Srinagar: Rain and light snowfall occurred in J&K and Ladakh on Friday, bringing down the day and night temperatures in both the union territories.

"At present the weather is mainly cloudy with rain in some areas of both Jammu and Kashmir. Weather is right now cloudy with snowfall in higher reaches of Ladakh.

"In both union territories weather is expected to remain dry from Saturday onwards till April end", an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar had 4.6, Pahalgam 0.8 and Gulmarg minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature today while the normal for these three places would be 8.9, 4.0 and 3.3 respectively.

Leh town of Ladakh had 1.9, Kargil 0.8 and Drass minus 2.5 as the lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 13.8, Katra 11.6, Batote 5.4, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 6.8 as the minimum temperature.

