Maurya Sworn In As New U'khand Governor

Dehradun: Baby Rani Maurya was sworn in today as the new governor of Uttarakhand.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered to Maurya by the acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Rajiv Sharma at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here.

The function was attended by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his cabinet colleagues and a host of distinguished people and senior officials.

Maurya, a former mayor of Agra, was nominated as governor of Uttarakhand on August 21. She replaces Krishna Kant Paul whose five-year tenure ended recently.

Maurya was given a guard of honour at the Raj Bhawan lawns immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

Later talking to reporters the governor expressed her commitment to the development of the state. Describing Uttarakhand as one of the leading states in the country, she said her efforts would be directed towards contributing to its development. Women empowerment and protection of the girl child will be the areas of her focus, she said. Maurya also spoke in favour of quality education to children. Uttarakhand's development should be in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a new India, she said.

CS Utpal Kumar Reviews Preparations For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Governor

Chief Secretary Mr. Utpal Kumar Singh reviewed the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the Governor designate. Point wise review of leaving of Governor designate Baby Rani Maurya from Agra on Sunday till the completion of the swearing-in ceremony was done. Chief Secretary instructed to make fool-proof arrangements for security, transport, housing, hospitality, medical etc. In the meeting, it was informed that Commissioner and DIG Garhwal will welcome the Governor designate at Jolly Grant Airport. Guard of honour will be given by the police. DM and SSP Dehradun will receive the Governor at GTC helipad. On reaching Rajbhawan, Chief Secretary and DGP will welcome the Governor. Here, guard of honour will be given by the army. DGP Anil Raturi, Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Principal Secretary, Home Anand Bardhan, Secretary Amit Negi, Secretary Governor Ravi Nath Raman, Secretary Information Dilip Javalkar, Commissioner Garhwal Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary SAD Harbans Singh Chugh, ADG Ashok Kumar, DIG Ajay Rautela along with other officers were present in the meeting.