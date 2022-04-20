Maurya Attack Rahul Gandhi Over Rafale

Lucknow: In a quick riposte to the allegation by the Congress president Rahul Gandhi against the prime minister Narendra Modi on Rafeal deal, the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said `Congress is a cesspool of corruption and Rahul Gandhi is himself out on bail in a scam of Rs 5,000 crore''.

``The people will give a befitting reply to the Congress during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for making wild allegations against the prime minister. Rahul Gandhi lacks the moral conviction to make such allegations against the prime minister as the 10 year long Congress led UPA government is accused of scams of Rs 12 lakh core and this government was in power with the support of the Samajwadi party and the Bahujan Samaj Party'', Maurya said here on Saturday while addressing the meeting of the delegates of the OBCs community here on Saturday. On Saturday he addressed the meeting of the Chauhan community.

Maurya expressed the confidence that the OBCs are solidly behind the prime minister Narendra Modi and whatever alliances are forged by the opposition parties the BJP will improve its tally of seats in 2019 by winning kore seats as compared to 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Training his guns at the Samajwadi party and the Bahujan Samaj party Maurya said `` the BJP government during the last 18 month rule has established rule of the law in the state and parties like the SP and BSP are rattled when the criminals are killed in encounter with the police''. He said during the SP and BSP regime, the criminals had a free run and fired at the police with impunity and under the BJP regime the criminals have lost this liberty.

He said the Yogi Adityanath government is working for the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden. ``During the SP-BSP government the benefits of the welfare scheme to the poor were given on the basis of their caste and religion while the BJP government is aggressively pursuing the agenda of inclusive development ``Sabka saath sabka vikas'' where every poor youth and farmers irrespective of caste and creed is getting the benefit of the welfare and the development schemes'', said Maurya.

Underlining the importance of the votes of the OBCs community in electoral politics of Uttar Pradesh Maurya said `` the OBCs constitute 54 percent of the population of UP and Narendra Modi would not have become the prime minister had the OBCs not voted for the BJP ensuring the victory of as many as 73 MPs from the state''. He said the Modi government has given the constitutional status to the OBCs commission.

Urging the OBCs not to be swayed by the negative campaign for voting NOTA during the elections Maurya said `` the next election is going to be the battle of 48 years Vs 48 months. Narendra Modi cannot be held responsible for the lack electricity and roads in rural areas since independence. Narendra Modi is making tireless efforts to fill this gap to ensure that the OBCs get their due share in power and economy of the state.

Maurya accused the former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of not implementing the central scheme `Saubhagya' for free electricity connection and free LPG connection. He said the BJP government in herited empty coffers from the previous Samajwadi party government yet the government financed the loan waiver scheme for the formers by mobilizing Rs 36,000 crore for the benefit of the farming community. UNI