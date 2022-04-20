Maurya's tireless work gets rewarded

Lucknow : Keshav Prasad Maurya, named as one of the two deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, was rewarded for working tirelessly to galvanise support for the BJP on the ground.





Representing Phulpur in the Lok Sabha, Maurya (47) has seen his career graph rise steadily in the party. He was said to be one of the top contenders for the chief ministership after the landslide victory secured by the party.





Associated with the RSS and the VHP from an early age, Maurya's life bears an uncanny similarity to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both, as young men from poor families, helped their fathers sell tea.





After becoming an MLA in 2012 from Sirathu seat in Allahabad, he was made the state BJP chief in 2016 and had a role in the party securing three-fourth majority. In 2014, he had contested from Phulpur- best known for having been the constituency of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.





Born in a farmer's home in Kaushambi district, Maurya spent his childhood in poverty. Apart from working at tea-stalls, he sold newspapers to support his family and continue education.

As a minor, Maurya joined Baal Swayam Sevak of RSS. Later, he was associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.





Known for his fiery speeches, Maurya went to jail during Ayodhya and Gau Raksha (Save Cow) movements. The BJP had got considerable support from non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav Dalits in the state during the Lok Sabha elections.





The voting pattern prompted the BJP to replace the architect of Uttar Pradesh miracle for the BJP, Lakshmikant Vajpayee, with Maurya, who belongs to an OBC sub-caste.





Maurya went about consolidating the support base among non-Yadav OBC caste categories. He appointed BJP leaders belonging to Kushwaha, Koeri, Kurmi, Shakya, Patel and others as district unit chiefs across Uttar Pradesh.





Maurya is the only BJP leader after former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and present Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh who wields considerable support among OBCs and Dalits.





