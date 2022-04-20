Mauranipur first Bundelkhand tehsil to bag ISO certification

Jhansi: Mauranipur tehsil in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh has become the first tehsil to be accredited with ISO 9001: 2015. The ISO certification is the first of its kind announced in Bundelkhand after a detailed audit.

The Mauranipur tehsil has set a unique example for other tehsils to emulate in the state. For this the tehsil administration embarked on a mission to resolve various problems faced by the common man and also changed the overall functioning of the tehsil.

Work was started in Mauranipur to facilitate the development of a clean and efficient tehsil by providing a cleaner working environment and providing better services to the public like judicial functioning, land record management, redressing public grievances, e-districts, election management, implementing various schemes of the Central and state governments for the people and a better revenue collection system.

Work was also carried out in areas such as maintaining cleanliness, basic infrastructural framework and layout, quality management, file and documentation system among other things. The tehsil staff were also motivated to perform these tasks better.

Jhansi District Magistrate Andra Vamsi said people's problems are being resolved on a priority basis. Simultaneously efforts are being made to provide maximum facilities to the people in time.

The new facilities introduced include a new filing system, security cards issued to all tehsil personnel, following professional dress code, additional toilets, mobile numbers of all staff put on display, fire extinguishers etc. They also include equipment, infrastructure improvement, furniture upgradation.

