Mauni Amavasya: Comm Directs Officials To Ensure Efficient Crowd Management, Vehicular Control

Prayagraj: Amid possibilities of a huge crowd thronging the Kumbh fair on the pious occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' which is also the day of the second 'shahi snan' on February 4, important directions regarding the efficient arrangement of crowd and traffic control were given to officials from various departments by the district administration.

Holding a meeting with the Kumbh fair administration, railway officials, roadways officers and other concerned officials in the ICCC auditorium of Prayagraj Mela Authority, Commissioner Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal on Friday gave important directions to maintain better traffic system for the safe return of pilgrims and devotees after taking a holy dip on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.' The departments concerned were given directions for putting up more signages at various places for the ease of passengers. Stressing on the significance of ease of travel, the Commissioner directed that continuous announcements related to the operation of trains should be made to ensure that the pilgrims are aware of the directions from where they have to leave for reaching their destinations. Dr Goyal instructed the senior officials of the departments concerned to conduct a ground inspection compulsorily on Saturday, while ensuring all the important facilities related to their department. The Commissioner also stressed on the deployment of experienced and knowledgeable officials in the control room so that they provide the people with precise information about the operations of trains, buses and other related matters.

Focusing on other aspects, the Commissioner asked the officials of the railway department to remain persistently active in regard to railway hospital, adding that enough ambulance facilities should be present at hospitals and other allotted places.

Dr Goyal also said the ambulance drivers should be informed about alternate routes to other hospitals in the city, while adding that enough security forces should be present at stations and other sites. On this occasion, NCR Railway General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary gave detailed information about train operations and the ways of managing crowd on railway stations.

Additional Director General of Police SN Sabat, District Magistrate of Prayagraj Suhas LY, DIG (fair) KP Singh, Fair Officer Vijay Kiran Anand and officials of Railway Protection Force (RPF), roadways and others from departments concerned were present at the meeting. Expecting an unprecedented flow of an approximate three crore people on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya,' the North-Eastern railway has also started operating special trains between Varanasi and Allahabad city. To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, all heavy vehicles will be prohibited in the district from Saturday onwards.

People coming with their own conveyance to pay a visit to the Kumbh fair will have to station their respective vehicles in a parking space marked for the same purpose, who will then be ferried to the Kumbh area. UNI