Maulana Salman Nadvi Backtracks On Ayodhya Issue

Lucknow: Sacked member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Salman Nadvi on Friday disassociated himself from the Ram Mandir issue, saying the matter is sub-judice and everyone should wait for the Supreme Court order on the same.

The cleric also said that he will return to the Board, only if senior member Kamal Faruqui and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi are removed.

"I disassociate myself from the Ram Mandir issue. We will wait for the judgement of the court. I will only return to the AIMPLB, if four persons, including Asaduddin Owaisi and Kamal Faruqui are removed," Mr Nadvi said here.

On March 1, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has been trying for a solution to the Ayodhya dispute through mediation, met Mr Nadvi in Lucknow.

"Our efforts are on towards success and the response from all sides is very good. We will continue the efforts. We are talking of maintaining love and harmony between the two communities and for a grand Ram temple," the 'Art of Living' founder said, after meeting Mr Nadvi.

To a question on possible backlash from the minority community over his efforts to find out an out-of-the-court settlement on the vexed issue, he said, "There is a lot of goodwill and cooperation from the Muslim community."

In February, the AIMPLB had expelled Nadvi, who had expressed his view that shifting of the Mosque was permissible. During the general body meeting of AIMPLB in Hyderabad, many of the 500 participants had demanded that Mr Nadvi be removed from the board. The board's spokesman had termed his statement as not acceptable and one that was made in his personal capacity. UNI