Matuidi 2nd Juventus player diagnosed with coronavirus

Rome: Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has become the second player from the club to have been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Serie A club in a statement said that the France World Cup winner has been in voluntary isolation since March 11 and is "well and asymptomatic".

Having joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2017, Matuidi made 31 appearances this season, providing one goal and two assists.

Earlier, defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for coronavirus. Spain''s club Valencia, on Tuesday, had revealed that 35 per cent of its players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus. Besides Juventus, players and staff from Sampdoria and Fiorentina of Serie A have also been diagnosed with the illness.

All domestic sporting activity in Italy has been suspended until at least April 3.

Sporting events across the world have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed over 7,000 lives across the world. Several football leagues, including La Liga, Premier League and Serie A, have been temporarily suspended due to the growing fear of coronavirus.

--IANS