Matterhorn lights up with Indian tricolour

Bern: A more than 1,000-metre high Indian tricolour was projected onto the Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps "to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID-19".

In a tweet, the Embassy of India to Switzerland, The Holy See & Liechtenstein, said on Friday night: "INDIAN TRICOLOR ON THE MATTERHORN MOUNTAIN: Indian Tricolor of more than 1,000 metre in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19.

"A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture. @MEAIndia."

The mission also attached a picture of the mountain along with the post.

On Saturday morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the post, saying: "The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic."

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Saturday increased to 14,378 with 11,906 active cases, while the death toll stood at 480, according to the Union Health Ministry.

