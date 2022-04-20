Matter Of US Mediation On Kashmir Was Initiated By India: Pak FM

Islamabad: Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again stoked controversy over President Donald Trump's claim on Kashmir mediation, saying that the matter of US mediation on Kashmir was initiated by India, though the Modi regime is now backtracking from it following a hue and cry in his country's political circles.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the US realise that Kashmir is a flashpoint which requires an early resolution, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier on July 23, rubbishing the claims made by President Trump on 'mediation' on Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, the US state department said, "Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss."

"While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes Pakistan and India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist", Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells with the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs had said in a tweet.

President Trump's statement had created severe controversy in India with Congress raising the issue and insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should himself clarify the matter in the Lok Sabha. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made similar statements in both the Houses of Parliament after the opposition uproar and said it has been India's firm and consistent policy that "all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally".

"Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism," he had said, adding that the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the only basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally. "No such request has been made to the US President," Dr Jaishankar had said. UNI