Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox pay tribute to their late ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry

Los Angeles: ‘Friends’ stars and Matthew Perry’s friends, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox paid tribute to the late actor, sharing their favourite moments with the actor.



On Tuesday, more than two weeks on from Matthew’s death, LeBlanc posted a poignant message to his Instagram saying goodbye to his friend, reports The Guardian.



Alongside a selection of pictures showing the pair in their roles as Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, LeBlanc, 56, wrote: “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life. It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”



The actor further mentioned, “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me”.



As per The Guardian, Cox also shared one of her favourite moments of her late co-star. The actor, who played Monica Geller, who married Chandler Bing in the show, said she is “so grateful for every moment” she had alongside Perry.



The actress wrote on Instagram beside a clip from the show: “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favourites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.”



“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind,” she added.



Other cast members paid tribute after Matthew’s death.



Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-and-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein, said in an Instagram statement that she felt “blessed” to have spent creative moments with Matthew.

—IANS